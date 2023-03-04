TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TPCO Stock Performance

GRAMF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. TPCO has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.48.

TPCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

