Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 56.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 263,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

