Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 337,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,749 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

