Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 457.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Renault Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $42.43 on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

