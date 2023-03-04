Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $259.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

