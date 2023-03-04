Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of GUZOF opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.59.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

