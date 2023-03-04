Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of GUZOF opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.59.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.