Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Sells $121,177.55 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2 %

ANDE stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

