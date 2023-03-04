Oppenheimer Trims PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price to $17.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PubMatic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co increased its stake in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

