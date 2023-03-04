Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Head to Head Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and IAMGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $25.60 million 1.47 -$2.10 million ($0.03) -7.50 IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.18 -$70.10 million ($0.15) -15.73

Golden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Minerals and IAMGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 313.33%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -15.42% -35.00% -19.93% IAMGOLD -5.65% -0.13% -0.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

