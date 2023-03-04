FY2023 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Cut by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($4.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.01). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

