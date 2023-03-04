PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $716.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $778,622. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.