FY2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($6.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.68). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.