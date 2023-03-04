Ergoteles LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVF. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 570,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 165,081 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 250.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,257,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

IPVF opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

