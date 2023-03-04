Ergoteles LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON stock opened at $304.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

