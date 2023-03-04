Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 4,200 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,092 shares of company stock worth $2,569,847. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

