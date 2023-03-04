Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 11,128 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

LOB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.41.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

