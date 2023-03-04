Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

