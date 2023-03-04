Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 168,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

