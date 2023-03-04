Ergoteles LLC Sells 41,378 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,378 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.52.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

