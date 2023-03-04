Ergoteles LLC Takes $354,000 Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SHUA opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

