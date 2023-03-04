Ergoteles LLC Sells 22,429 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $113.76 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.