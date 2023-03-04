13,017 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $94.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

