Insider Buying: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Purchases 459 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones bought 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Innospec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innospec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

