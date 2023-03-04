Insider Buying: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Purchases 459 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones bought 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Innospec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.