Shauna Mcintyre Sells 167 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $261.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.