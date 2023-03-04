Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Acquires $41,004.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 720 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $479.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

