Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $35,921.64 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

