James Berry Sells 438 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, James Berry sold 328 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40.

On Friday, February 24th, James Berry sold 306 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $24,330.06.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

