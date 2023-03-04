Insider Buying: Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Buys A$36,140.16 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Francine Ereira bought 16,134 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$36,140.16 ($24,419.03).

Baby Bunting Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.81.

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

