Barclays Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $99.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares valued at $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.