Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

KDNY opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,747 shares of company stock worth $10,843,143 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $20,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,410,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

