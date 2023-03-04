Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SWX opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.