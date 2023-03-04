Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up to $108.70

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.70, but opened at $111.26. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 750,283 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.