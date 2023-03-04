StockNews.com Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

