KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $381.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.31 and a 200 day moving average of $363.46. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

