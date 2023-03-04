Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

PR stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

