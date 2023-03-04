Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

