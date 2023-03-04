Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $516,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

