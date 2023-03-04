Barclays Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $192.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

