Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Acquires $149,417.50 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $52.90 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

