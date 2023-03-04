Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

About Black Knight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 925.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

