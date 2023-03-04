Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Black Knight Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BKI stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
