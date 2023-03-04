B. Riley Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $77.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.9 %

BLDR stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

