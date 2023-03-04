Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $6.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

NYSE RSI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

