Oppenheimer Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $7.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.77 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
