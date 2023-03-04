Morgan Stanley Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $5.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
AMBP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %
AMBP opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
