Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.1 %
RSI stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
