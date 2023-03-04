argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 146,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 205,607 shares.The stock last traded at $351.02 and had previously closed at $368.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74.
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
