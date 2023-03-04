Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $97.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 76.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

