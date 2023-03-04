Citigroup Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $28.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

APi Group stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 301.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

