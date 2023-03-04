AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,650.00 at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,497.34 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,373.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 126.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

