Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Black Knight Price Performance
Shares of BKI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
Featured Stories
