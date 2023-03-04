Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of BKI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

